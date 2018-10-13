

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A portion of Bayview Avenue will remain closed all weekend as crews work to fix a watermain break.

The street has been closed in both directions between River Street and Labatt Avenue since the watermain break was first reported in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to the city, efforts to repair the watermain have been complicated by its close proximity to other underground utilities, including gas and hydro.

As a result, the city says that Bayview Avenue is not likely to reopen to traffic until first thing Monday morning.

“Due to the close proximity of the watermain break to other underground utilities (gas and Hydro) the process to repair is more complicated,” a statement provided to CP24 on Saturday morning reads. “We anticipate the work to continue throughout the weekend with the road being reopened for Monday morning rush hour.”

The watermain is believed to date back to the 1890s.