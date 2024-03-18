The head of Toronto police says the number of hate crimes reported in the city since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7 has nearly doubled when compared to the same time period from the year prior.

Chief Myron Demkiw provided the updated statistics to the Toronto Police Services Board on Monday and said officers attended 989 calls for reported hate crimes in that time, marking a 93 per cent increase from the same time period in 2023.

Police made 69 arrests and laid 173 charges in connection with those incidents, 203 of which were confirmed to be hate crimes, according to the force.

“It has been 163 days since the Middle East crisis began, and the impact of the geopolitical unrest abroad continues to affect people worldwide, including in Canada and right here in Toronto,” Demkiw said in a press release issued before a news conference to address the numbers Monday afternoon. “We are laser focused on the task at hand: keeping the city safe.”

Demkiw noted that although there was a drop in the number of reported hate crimes in December and January, police saw a “significant increase” in February with a 67 per cent rise in calls.

“Of the 84 hate crimes so far in 2024, 56 per cent are antisemitic. Last month saw the highest number of antisemitic occurrences in the last three years,” Demkiw said.

The group targeted in the second-highest number of reported hate crimes in the city this year is 2SLGBTQ+ communities, followed by Black groups and Muslim, Arab, or Palestinian groups.

Demkiw noted that while under reporting of all types of hate crimes is a concern to police, those related to Islamophobia are especially worrisome.

“…And given our statistics I am concerned about significant under-reporting in this regard.”

This is a developing story. More to come.