

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Residents of a massive downtown condominium complex awoke Saturday morning to news that their building may not have water for several weeks.

In an email sent to tenants of the Aura building early Saturday morning, the building’s management confirmed that a broken water line shut down the water in the 80-storey building near Yonge and Gerrard streets at around 2 a.m.

“Low pressure levels from city side has caused booster pumps to cease,” the email, which was sent to residents at around 4 a.m., said. “These pumps are unique and specially designed for Aura.”

While the email noted that the repair process would take at least seven weeks, management did not provide a timeline for how long residents can expect to be without water.

The email, which was provided to CTV Toronto by a building resident, said that the city has been notified of the incident and “will be held responsible for all damages caused.”

Earlier this week, the city said it will begin repairs on a watermain near Gerrard and Yonge Street that was damaged by a private contractor. A news release issued on Tuesday said that water service will not be interrupted, but that residents in the area may experience lower water pressure or a slight discolouration. The repairs were scheduled to begin on Jan. 22.

Brad Ross, a spokesperson with the city, confirmed on Saturday that water service is being maintained.

A second update was sent around 10:30 a.m. further explaining that officials had to isolate all of the water pumps to prevent further damage to equipment.

Management said they are exploring the possibility of borrowing a pump from a construction site and that a team of technicians are working to find “alternative options to resolve the matter.”

“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused and expect your understanding and co-operation regarding this matter,” the update said.

Residents have been advised to seek other accommodations until the issue has been resolved.

On its website, Aura at College Park claims to be Canada’s tallest residential condominium.