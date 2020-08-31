All residents at two midtown apartment buildings that were being used as temporary shelters for the homeless have officially moved out.

The City of Toronto said all residents vacated the interim housing units, located in the twin apartment buildings at 55/56 Broadway Avenue, as of Friday.

Since May, the buildings have housed up to 150 formerly homeless residents as part of the city’s plan to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the shelter system.

The city has said the units would only be available until the end of August as the buildings are being prepared for demolition.

The Roehampton Hotel, a previously vacant building located near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue, has also been converted into a temporary shelter.

Protests have emerged recently over concerns about an increase in crime in the area, but police have not confirmed that.

Earlier this month, a City of Toronto employee was stabbed by a client at one of the building on Broadway.

In response to the concerns, the city has implemented new measures to ensure the safety of the shelter clients and the community, including 24/7 security and mental health and addiction supports.