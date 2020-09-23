

The Canadian Press





Statistics Canada says sales for food services and drinking places rose for the third month in a row in July , buoyed by the reopening of dining rooms and patios across the country.

The agency says the subsector recorded sales of $4.6 billion in July , up 17.1 per cent compared to June.

Sales at what it calls “drinking places” saw a whopping 40 per cent increase in July , Statistics Canada says, as bars, pubs and some nightclubs continued to reopen.

That was followed closely by sales at full-service restaurant s, which rose by more than a third compared with June.

Statistics Canada says eight per cent of full-service restaurant s were closed for the entire month of July , compared with 11 per cent in June, 21 cent in May and nearly half in April.

The federal statistics agency says unadjusted sales in July were still down nearly a quarter compared with the same month last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020