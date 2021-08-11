Police in York Region say they caught a driver whose licence had just been suspended driving another vehicle less than 30 minutes later.

The incident happened last week near Leslie Street and 19th Avenue in Richmond Hill at 9:20 a.m. Police told CTV News Toronto that the 59-year-old driver was seen travelling at a speed of 115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The driver was charged with stunt driving and speeding and issued a seven-day licence suspension. His vehicle was also impounded for 14 days.

The driver left the scene with a friend at 10:30 a.m., police said.

Then, at 10:55 a.m., police said they observed the same man driving a different vehicle at an LCBO location near Yonge Street and Stouffville Road.

In a video of the second traffic stop posted to Twitter, a York Regional Police officer can be heard asking the man for his licence before placing him under arrest.

That car was impounded for seven days and the driver was provided with a ride home.

Brian Patterson, president and CEO of the Ontario Safety League, said that he is not surprised by the series of events.

“The scary part is people are suspended all the time and continue to drive,” he told CTV News Toronto Wednesday. “They come out of the court house and get in their cars and drive home.”

Police said the driver in this case was issued the same court date for both offences.