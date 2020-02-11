

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A Richmond Hill teacher has been charged in connection with multiple sexual offences that allegedly took place over the past decade.

An investigation was launched on Feb. 3 after officers with York Regional Police received information about alleged incidents that occurred beginning in 2011.

Investigators said the alleged incidents involved a high school teacher and a student under the age of 18.

“The accused has been working as a high school teacher with the York Catholic District School Board at a high school in the City of Richmond Hill since 2010,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday morning.

“The name and location of the school are not being released to protect the identity of the victim.”

Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Ng, of Richmond Hill, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

Investigators said they want to ensure that there are no additional victims.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7075 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).