Ontario will see a rise in ICU admissions related to COVID-19 that will once again put its hospitals under significant strain even without taking into account the spread of a new variant that it likely to “drive cases above current projections,” new modelling suggests.

Ontario’s Science Advisory Table has released updated projections which attempt to lay out the possible scenarios the province is facing amid a worsening fourth wave of the pandemic that has already seen case counts double over the span of a month.

The scientists say that “even without Omicron” the number of people in the ICU with COVID-19 is projected to climb to between 250 and 400 by January, putting hospitals that are already struggling with staffing shortages and employee burnout “under strain again.”

They say that in the most likely scenario, which assumes that 50 per cent of children aged five to 11 will be vaccinated by the end of December, case counts will reach about 1,750 a day in early 2022.

But the scientists warn that the spread of Omicron will likely “worsen” their projections given early data out of the South African province of Gauteng where there has been a “rapid rise in cases”

They say that if Omicron proves to be “moderately” more infectious and if vaccines continue to be “moderately” effective against it, daily case counts will likely surpass 2,000 in early 2022.

That said if the new variant is “much more infectious” and “much more” resistant to vaccines, the scientists say that daily case counts could surpass 3,000 in early January, approaching the numbers that Ontario saw during a devastating third wave of the pandemic in April.

“COVID will almost certainly rise through January, even before Omicron hits us in full force. Case numbers count, because too many Ontarians remain un/under vaccinated and will end up in hospital,” the scientists warn in a series of messages posted to Twitter. “ICU numbers are rising and will almost certainly rise faster and our ICU system is depleted after wave 2 & 3! We have to focus again on minimizing spread.”

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average of new cases has more than doubled over the last month, going from 478 on Nov. 7 to 975 as of today.

Hospitalizations, considered a lagging indicator, have also begun to climb albeit at a more gradual rate.

As of Monday there were 340 people in hospital due to COVID-19 across the province, the highest hospital occupancy seen since mid-September. Of those individuals, 165 were in intensive care.

The Ford government has said that investments it has made in new hospital beds and staff have increased the number of individuals with COVID-related critical illness that can be cared for ““without putting at risk urgent surgeries” from about 150 to approximately 300.

That, interestingly, is the number of COVID-19 patients that the science table says will be in intensive care come January in its most likely scenario.

That scenario, of course, doesn’t take into account the spread of the Omicron variant.

The science table also warns in its modelling that “ICUs will be challenged in responding to any new surge in patients because of staffing constraints” related to both employee burnout and a backlog of “urgent non-COVID-19 patient care.”

“We can’t predict Omicron precisely, but it will almost certainly hit us hard and fast,” the scientists warn on Twitter. “This is key: we know what to do. The same measures that protected us vs Delta will protect us from Omicron: masking, ventilation, reducing contacts. We’re not back at square one.”