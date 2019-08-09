

Web Staff , CP24.com





Several road closures will begin this morning for the annual Taste of the Danforth event this weekend.

The three-day event, which is expected to attract more than one million people, will shut down Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Jones avenues starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Danforth Avenue will reopen at 3 a.m. on Monday.

The event, which will go ahead rain or shine, has prompted the TTC to put a number of its routes on diversion.