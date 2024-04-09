Road construction worker injured in hit-and-run on the DVP: police
Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2024 5:37AM EDT
A road construction worker was seriously injured early Tuesday morning after police say they were struck in a hit-and-run on the Don Valley Parkway.
The collision occurred on the highway near Eglinton Avenue East at around 1:12 a.m.
Police say the worker was struck by a car and subsequently transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
Investigators say they are looking for a light-coloured SUV with front-end damage.
The Ministry of Labour investigated the incident and officers have now cleared the scene.