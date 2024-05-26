Roads re-open following serious crash involving TTC bus, sedan
Published Sunday, May 26, 2024 5:34PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 26, 2024 10:44PM EDT
A light pole was knocked down after the drivers of a TTC bus and a vehicle collided late Sunday afternoon in downtown Toronto.
The collision happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East.
Toronto police said that the crash caused live wires to touch the ground.
Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.
A number of roads in the area of the crash were closed as police investigated, but have since reopened.