A light pole was knocked down after the drivers of a TTC bus and a vehicle collided late Sunday afternoon in downtown Toronto.

The collision happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. near Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East.

Toronto police said that the crash caused live wires to touch the ground.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries, but no one was taken to the hospital.

A number of roads in the area of the crash were closed as police investigated, but have since reopened.