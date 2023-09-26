Roads around Queen's Park and hospital row have now reopened after police closed the streets in response to a possible “vehicle convoy” arriving in Toronto.

In a post on social media this morning, police said a “potential demonstration involving a number of vehicles” prompted officers to shut down Queen's Park Crescent from Bloor Street to College Street, University Avenue, from College Street to Elm Street, and Wellesley Street West to Queen's Park Crescent.

Police cruisers, TTC buses, and dump trucks could be seen blocking off the area on Tuesday morning.

Police told CP24 that investigators "received information" that a vehicle convoy may be entering the city of Toronto.

The streets were shut down as a precaution to protect emergency routes, Insp. Suzanne Redman told reporters on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Toronto police confirmed that the potential demonstration was believed to be connected to the so-called "1 Million March For Children" -- protests that have targeted LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education. Last week, thousands of people attended demonstrations nationwide to call for the elimination of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculums in Canada.

More than 1,000 counter-protesters showed up at Queen's Park last week for the 1 Million March For Children protest in Toronto.

Police began to reopen the traffic blockade shortly before noon.

“TPS will continue to monitor, assess, and act upon the latest, credible information. We thank the public for their patience,” police said in a social media post.

The heavy police presence around Queen's Park came just one day after MPPs returned to the provincial legislature after summer break.

Despite the traffic blockade, it appears the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) will go ahead with an unrelated protest at Queen's Park this afternoon.

On Monday, thousands of people gathered on the lawn of the legislature to speak out against privatizing health care in the province.

In a news release, the OHC said it will be returning to Queen's Park on Tuesday afternoon to allow members of the Jewish community who observed Yom Kippur on Monday to participate.