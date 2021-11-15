

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Canadian telecom companies have until the end of the month to implement new technology aimed at cracking down on robocalls.

They must meet a technical standard that gives telecom providers the ability to validate a caller's identity.

The CRTC has said telecom providers must update their networks by Nov. 30 to enable the implementation of the technology.

The CRTC says up to 25 per cent of all the calls made across Canadian networks are robocalls. It says eliminating unlawful robocalls and fake caller IDs is one of its top priorities.

Carriers who implement the standard will be able to verify the caller ID information for Internet Protocol-based voice calls.

The CRTC says that will give Canadians the ability to determine which calls are legitimate and worth answering, and which need to be treated with caution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2021.