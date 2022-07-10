Rogers is advising customers to not fall victim to scammers following reports of text messages being sent claiming to offer credits “in the wake of (Friday’s) service interruptions.”

“We will apply the credit proactively to your account & no action is required. If you receive a suspicious SMS, please forward it to 7726 (SPAM),” the Canadian telecom provider said in a July 9 tweet.

This warning comes after a day-long internet and telecommunications outage impacted thousands of Rogers customers across Canada on June 8. The system failure also affected 911 services, ATMs, and phone lines.

Service has now been restored and Rogers’ “networks and systems are close to fully operational”, said a statement issued the following day by Rogers Communications’ president and CEO Tony Staffieri.

In the note, he said their technical teams would continue to monitor for “any remaining intermittent issues.”

Staffieri went on to say that Rogers would “proactively credit all customers automatically for yesterday’s outage.”

“This credit will be automatically applied to your account and no action is required from you,” he said, adding they now believe the widespread outage was caused by a maintenance update in their core network, which resulted in some of Rogers’ routers malfunctioning early Friday morning.

“We know how much our customers rely on our networks and I sincerely apologize. We’re particularly troubled that some customers could not reach emergency services and we are addressing the issue as an urgent priority,” Staffieri wrote.

According to Netblocks, a global watchdog organization that monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the Internet, the Rogers outage impacted a quarter of Canada’s “observable connectivity.”

“The crippling incident has raised questions over the centralisation of critical infrastructure,” the group said in a tweet.