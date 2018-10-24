

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mail delivery and pickup will once again be disrupted in Toronto as a rotating strike by postal workers targets the city for a second consecutive day.

Members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been staging 24-hour rotating strikes in cities across the country, beginning with Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, and Halifax on Monday.

The walkout in Toronto began at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday and has now been extended for a second day.

In a news release issued early Wednesday morning, Canada Post said that it has made “significant offers” to the union, which include “increased wages, job security, and improved benefits.”

The Crown corporation said that it has also “not asked for any concessions in return,” noting that it remains committed to working "constructively" to address other oustanding issues, such as employee workload concerns caused by parcel growth and improved job security for rural and suburban employees.

“We remain committed to arriving at a negotiated settlement with CUPW, while making every effort to minimize the impact of any disruption on the customers we serve,” the release states.

On Tuesday, the strike brought operations at major sorting facilities in Mississauga and Toronto’s east end to a virtual standstill.

The strike has also impacted numerous City of Toronto services, including bill payments and some permit applications. The city has set up a website with information about its contingency plans during the job action.

Meanwhile, Canada Post says that there will be no mail pickup or delivery in the effected areas so long as the strike continues.

About 9,000 workers in the GTA are participating in the job action.