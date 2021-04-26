Toronto police say they have laid approximately 160 charges and broken up a number of large indoor gatherings five days after launching a new initiative to enforce Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that the charges were issued by the city’s 16 dedicated enforcement teams to support the provincewide order while helping to “slow the spread of the virus.”

Most of the 210 calls received came from downtown Toronto, according to police, with Saturday, April 24 being the busiest night as officers responded to gatherings at houses, apartments, short-term rentals and businesses.

Police said that in one call that originated at a condo in the area of King and Portland streets, officers were met with a “large number of people inside the property.”

At least 10 of the occupants did not live at the address, police said. The guests, and the homeowner, were all subsequently charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

During another call, police said that officers could hear loud music coming from a nearby unit at York and Harbour streets. Following an investigation, it was determined the apartment was being used as a short-term rental and six people were charged under the EMCPA.

In addition to the charges laid under the EMCPA, police said that they laid eight criminal charges including obstructing a police officer and assault.

“At a time when positive case counts continue to rise to worrying numbers and hospital ICU admissions are at their highest, it’s extremely disappointing to see people having parties and gatherings and putting themselves, their families, health-care workers and First Responders at increased risk,” said Chief James Ramer said in a statement.

The police force first announced the dedicated enforcement teams in all 16 divisions last Wednesday with the goal of responding to “large gatherings in both indoor and outdoor settings."

On April 16, the province introduced an extension of its stay-at-home order by two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of infection.

Within that announcement, police forces provincewide were granted new powers that allowed officers to randomly stop people on the street to question their reasons for being outdoors.

Toronto police, and the majority of police services across Ontario, rejected the measure and the province would later redefine the scope of those powers.