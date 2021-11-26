

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down 500 points in late-morning trading as the price of oil plunged more than 10 per cent and U.S. stock markets fell amid news of a new COVID variant in southern Africa.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 500.89 points at 21,112.29.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,028.34 points at 34,776.04. The S&P 500 index was down 107.13 points at 4,594.33, while the Nasdaq composite was down 348.12 points at 15,497.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.16 cents US compared with 79.03 cents US on Thursday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$8.84 at US$69.55 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$5.20 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$13.30 at US$1,797.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 16 cents at US$4.31 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2021.