

The Canadian Press





REGINA -- Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he's sorry some people have been left without health care as the province redirects resources to deal with its fourth wave of COVID-19.

Moe made the apology on CBC's The Morning Edition radio show, one day after the Saskatchewan Party government announced it is sending six COVID-19 patients to Ontario for care.

Moe says he's sorry people are being impacted by service slowdowns and that his government will do everything it can to resume health-care services.

Over 275 services have been cancelled in Saskatchewan, including all elective surgeries and operations for open-heart and neurology patients.

The province has also suspended its organ donation program.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says this has freed up more than 175 health-care workers who are caring for COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.