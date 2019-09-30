

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police Chief Mark Saunders will be providing an update this morning on the Toronto Police Service’s 11-week project aimed at increasing safety in neighbourhoods that are most affected by gun violence.

The project, dubbed ‘Project Community Space,’ was launched in August after the police service received $4.5-million from all three levels of government to combat gang activity.

Additional resources have been given to areas of the city struggling with gun violence.

Saunders previously said that officers in each neighbourhood will engage with communities and there will be an increased police presence in some areas.

"Because it's intelligence-led, we will understand patterns and trends, where we need to be, and what type of resources will be there," Saunders said last month.

Now that the Toronto police are halfway through the initiative, Saunders will be providing more information about the project today.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. at Toronto Police Service headquarters.

-With Files from The Canadian Press