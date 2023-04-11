A scaffolding collapse at the corner of Spadina Avenue and Bremner Boulevard has resulted in a traffic jam just hours before the Blue Jays home opener at the Rogers Centre.

Police received the call for the collapse just after 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The collapse allegedly brought down a street light as well as a traffic light in the area, leaving two people with minor injuries.

All eastbound and westbound lanes on Bremner Boulevard are closed at Spadina Avenue due to debris from the collapse.

The off-ramp from the westbound Gardiner Expressway to Spadina Avenue is also closed for the time being while crews clean up the scene.

The Toronto Blue Jays have advised fans heading to tonight’s game to allow extra travel time due to increased traffic volume.

Fans taking public transit might be able to score a free ride, thanks to several opening day transit sponsorships. Budweiser Canada will sponsor free trips home on GO Transit and the UP Express, while Polar Ice Vodka is footing the bill for trips on the 510 Spadina streetcar between 5 p.m. and midnight