

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has a couple of tips for the next prime minister of Canada on how to deal with Donald Trump: stay out of his field of vision and exercise restraint, because the U.S. president is in "severe mental decline."

Scaramucci, who served under Trump for 11 days before getting fired, was speaking on the sidelines of the Toronto Global Forum.

He added that he believes that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland have been "masterful" in their dealings with Trump and should be applauded for negotiating a new North American trade deal.

Scaramucci, also known as "The Mooch," said their shrewd tactics included dealing with Trump's intermediaries and letting him take the credit, because the U.S. president does not like a co-star.

He added that Trump is intimidated by Trudeau, who is "strikingly good-looking" and athletic and the U.S. leader is the "opposite of all that."

Scaramucci is founder and co-managing partner of investment firm SkyBridge Capital, but often serves as a political pundit offering his expertise on the U.S. president.