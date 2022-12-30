Scarborough shooting leaves man with serious injuries
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in North York on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, December 30, 2022 6:04PM EST
A shooting in Scarborough has left a man with serious injuries, Toronto police say.
It occurred near Birchmount Road and Sheppard Avenue East shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Officers arrived to locate a man with gunshot wounds. There is no word on his condition.
No information on possible suspects.