Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough that left a man seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

Police and paramedics responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road shortly after 1:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man in his 30s stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Meanwhile, officers are searching for a suspect who fled the scene in a blue sedan. No description has been released.