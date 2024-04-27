Scarborough stabbing sends man to hospital; suspect fled in blue sedan
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, April 27, 2024 3:00PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in Scarborough that left a man seriously injured Saturday afternoon.
Police and paramedics responded to the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Galloway Road shortly after 1:30 p.m.
When they arrived, officers found a man in his 30s stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Meanwhile, officers are searching for a suspect who fled the scene in a blue sedan. No description has been released.