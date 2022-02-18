Here is a list of school bus cancellations in the GTHA for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022:

Durham Region:

Durham Student Transportation Services says buses have been cancelled in all regions due to poor road conditions.

Halton Region:

Halton Student Transportation Services says all school transportation has been cancelled and all schools are closed to staff and students today. Materials will be posted but no live instruction will be provided.

Hamilton:

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board schools are closed today due to inclement weather.

Peel Region:

The Peel District School Board says buses are not running to PDSB schools today and all schools are closed.

Here is a list of school boards operating normally today:

York Region:

All school buses are running today and schools are open but delays may be possible due to weather.

Toronto:

The Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board say today is a PA Day for both elementary and secondary schools.

*This list will be updated throughout the morning as more information becomes available