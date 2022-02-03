School bus cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
Published Thursday, February 3, 2022 6:40AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 3, 2022 6:40AM EST
Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Feb. 3, 2022:
Hamilton
Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: Schools are open but all buses have been cancelled for the day.
Hamilton District School Board: All transportation has been cancelled for the day and all remote and in-person learning has been cancelled for the days. Schools and administrative buildings are closed.
Niagara Region
Niagara Student Transportation: All buses are cancelled today but schools in the Niagra District School Board and Niagara Catholic District School Board are open.
Simcoe County
Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium: Buses have been cancelled in the north, west, and south weather zones.
The following school boards are operating normally today:
Toronto
Toronto District School Board: Schools are open and buses are running.
Toronto Catholic District School Board: Schools are open and buses are running but weather-related delays are possible.
This is not a complete list. Check with your local school board for more information on closures and school bus cancellations.