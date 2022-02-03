Here is a list of school bus cancellations for Feb. 3, 2022:

Hamilton

Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board: Schools are open but all buses have been cancelled for the day.

Hamilton District School Board: All transportation has been cancelled for the day and all remote and in-person learning has been cancelled for the days. Schools and administrative buildings are closed.

Niagara Region

Niagara Student Transportation: All buses are cancelled today but schools in the Niagra District School Board and Niagara Catholic District School Board are open.

Simcoe County

Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium: Buses have been cancelled in the north, west, and south weather zones.

The following school boards are operating normally today:

Toronto

Toronto District School Board: Schools are open and buses are running.

Toronto Catholic District School Board: Schools are open and buses are running but weather-related delays are possible.

This is not a complete list. Check with your local school board for more information on closures and school bus cancellations.