School bus driver taken into custody after collision in Brampton
Published Thursday, June 23, 2022 8:26PM EDT
A school bus with kids onboard was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle in Brampton on Thursday night, Peel police say.
The collision took place at Countryside and Coleraine drives at around 6:40 p.m.
Police say several children were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
The female driver was taken into custody following the crash.
Police say more information will be released if charges are laid.