School bus operator drives vehicle into ditch in Caledon, no injuries reported
A bus driver in Caledon reportedly drove into a ditch late this afternoon, which caused the vehicle to tip over.
Published Wednesday, June 29, 2022 4:38PM EDT
The incident happened near The Gore Road, north of Old Church Road.
The bus is now leaning sideways in the ditch and police have requested a tow.
All of the kids along with the vehicle's driver are out.
OPP Central Region, in a tweet, said there are no reported injuries.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as the bus is being removed, police said.
#CaledonOPP is currently at scene on The Gore north of Old Church in @YourCaledon for a school bus into the ditch. Students were on board but thankfully no injuries were sustained. Please avoid the avoid as the bus is being removed. ^jb pic.twitter.com/9rVqWgDP10— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) June 29, 2022