

Noushin Ziafati, The Canadian Press





Students across Ontario logged on to virtual classrooms as a new school term began on Wednesday, triggering renewed frustration for some families who said their children have a tough time with remote learning.

The Ontario government announced the shift to online schooling on Monday, mere days after saying in-person classes would resume. As an Omicron-driven wave of infections threatens the health system, the province said virtual learning will take place until at least Jan. 17.

Ottawa parent Stephanie Mitton said she's lost count of how many times her eight- and 10-year-old daughters have had to shift to online learning since the pandemic began.

Mitton said she's worried this round will present learning difficulties and mental health challenges for her kids, just as previous school closures did, adding her older daughter has called the return to remote learning a “mental health killer.”

“It's just such a stressful time and thing to go through because we've done it before and we know how hard it is,” she said.

Mitton added that she made the difficult decision to shift from full-time work to part-time last spring to help her younger daughter, who has been diagnosed with ADHD, navigate online learning.

Guelph, Ont., parent Christina Crowley-Arklie, whose four-year-old son was beginning virtual learning for the first time Wednesday, said she was “disappointed” with the government's decision to abruptly shift to online learning.

“We understand you have the physical safety of our children as number one priority, but there's this whole conversation on mental health of our children and our students ... and I feel right now that's being jeopardized,” she said.

Crowley-Arklie said she and her husband planned to take turns keeping their son engaged in learning at home.

Education advocacy group People for Education similarly criticized the government's decision to keep schools closed for at least two weeks, saying school staff are having a tough time adjusting given the “rapid pace of change and the lack of time for preparation.”

“This has taken a toll on the staff who have worked well beyond their regular responsibilities as educators to try to help in these capacities. There is a toll that is beyond professional and that transcends emotional. It has been hard,” the group said.

Teachers' unions are calling on the province to implement a host of measures to ensure a safe return to classrooms, including prioritizing booster shots for staff, making rapid tests available to everyone in schools, improving ventilation, and continuing case count reporting and tracing at schools.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation president Karen Littlewood said teachers are feeling a “slight sense of relief” that the return to in-person learning has been delayed since many of the safety measures called for are not currently in place. But she said educators are frustrated at having to revert to online schooling once more.

“They are, like many of us, reluctant to have to go online again because the best way to have learning is face to face,” Littlewood said.

“We've done everything in our power as those delivering the educational programs to make sure that things are in place, but the government has not done what they needed to do to make sure that the schools are going to be safe.”

In a written statement, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said 3,000 HEPA filter units have been purchased for schools, in addition to the more than 70,000 units in schools at the beginning of September, and more than 2,000 new staff are projected to be hired “to support student safety and learning.”

“Our government will continue to invest in quality ventilation and PPE, while ensuring students receive teacher-led live online learning during this time and full access to school based academic and mental health supports,” he said.

Ontario reported 11,582 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but Public Health Ontario noted that recent figures are likely higher due to policy changes making testing less accessible. There were 2,081 people in the hospital with COVID-19 and 288 patients in intensive care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2022.