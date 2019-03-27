

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police continue to search for four suspects wanted in connection with the alleged abduction of a Chinese international student from a Markham parking garage last weekend.

On Tuesday night, investigators confirmed that Wanzhen Lu, a 22-year-old Chinese citizen, was located in good health in Gravenhurst after he was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday evening.

Police previously said that Lu was with a female friend in the underground parking garage of a condo in the area Highway 7 and Birchmount Road when a group of suspects pulled up in a Dodge Caravan. According to police, one suspect shocked Lu with a conducted energy weapon multiple times, forced him into the waiting van, and drove off.

Lu’s whereabouts was unknown until Tuesday night, when investigators say he showed up at a home in Gravenhurst asking for help.

Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters that Lu walked up to a home on Doe Lake Road, knocked on the door, and was met by the homeowner, who immediately notified police.

The motive for the alleged kidnapping remains unclear but police said Lu was interviewed by investigators on Tuesday night.

During the four days Lu was missing, police said his family, who travelled to Canada from China, and investigators were not contacted by the alleged kidnappers and no ransom demands were made.

Police have also confirmed that a 35-year-old Toronto man who was taken into custody in connection with the incident on Tuesday has been released without charge.

Pattenden said police are still actively investigating.

“Four suspects are still outstanding in this case,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We’re very concerned that they are still out there and I can tell you that our efforts are far from over.”