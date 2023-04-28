Search of home in Hearst, Ont. results in two arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Two people are facing charges after a search of a home in northern Ontario early Thursday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police raided a home in Hearst around 4 a.m. Thursday.
Officers seized a sawed-off shotgun, a rifle and ammunition, 63 grams of cocaine and a quantity of methamphetamine.
Two people were arrested at the home.
A 31-year-old woman from Constance Lake First Nation is charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, and a 47-year-old man from Hearst is charged with possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as multiple weapons counts.
Both were released and will appear in court at a later date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.