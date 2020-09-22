A search is underway for a six-year-old Ontario boy who went missing from a home on the Bruce Peninsula Tuesday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said the boy went missing from a home on Mapleport Crescent in the Sauble Beach South area, around 100 kilometres west of Collingwood.

The boy is named Andre. He is described as standing four-foot-one with blonde hair. He was wearing a red and grey shirt, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

OPP and K9 units are searching wooded areas and are asking area residents to check their properties. A helicopter has also been brought in to assist with the search.

OPP said the investigation is “fast moving” and that a large team is currently engaged in the search.

No photo of the boy has been released as part of the search so far.