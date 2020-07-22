

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A second Toronto police officer is now facing charges in connection with the alleged use of unnecessary force during the arrest of a man on a TTC bus in Scarborough late last year.

Police have previously said that officers were dispatched to the Markham Road and Ellesmere Road area on Dec. 13, 2019 for reports of a man who was refusing to leave a TTC bus that was stopped in the area.

The man was arrested and charged, however he later filed a complaint with the TTC, which in turn contacted the Toronto Police Service Professional Standards unit.

In January, police arrested and charged Det. Christopher Hutching with assault in connection with the incident.

At the time they alleged that Hutching used “used unnecessary and excessive force” during the course of the arrest.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police announced that they have now charged a second officer with assault and attempt to obstruct justice in connection with the same incident.

Police say that they have also laid an additional charge of attempting to obstruct justice against Hutching.

Both officers have been suspended with pay, as per the terms of the Police Services Act.

Detective Jason Tanoye, of 43 Division, is expected to appear in court at Old City Hall on Aug 26 to answer to the new charges.