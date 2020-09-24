Officers have shut down a section of Highway 7 in Vaughan after a man was shot in the area early this morning, York Regional Police say.

Highway 7 has been closed between Whitmore Road and Weston Road following a shooting at around 4 a.m.

A man was rushed to hospital for treatment but police have not provided an update on his condition.

There is be a heavy police presence in the area and evidence markers could be seen in the westbound lanes of the highway.

It is not known how long the area will be closed to traffic.