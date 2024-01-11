Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings in the city Thursday night that left two men injured.

The first shooting occurred near Grandravine Drive and Jane Street, north of Sheppard Avenue West. Police said they received the call shortly after 9 p.m.

Officers found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said they transported one person to hospital with minor injuries.

The shooter was believed to have fled in a grey SUV that was last seen travelling north on Jane Street, police said.

There is no suspect description.

Shooting:

Grandravine Dr & Jane St area

9:04 pm

-reports of a shooting

-police & @TorontoMedics o/s

-locate male, 20's w/gunshot wound

-transported to hospital w/non-life-threatening injuries

-Suspect vehicle: gray SUV, last seen travelling N/B on Jane St#GO82257

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 12, 2024

Shortly before 9:30 p.m., police got a call for a shooting in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue.

When officers arrived, they did not locate a victim but discovered shell casings.

Police were later notified about a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds had walked into a hospital.

He is in stable condition, police said.

No suspect information is available but police said the suspect vehicle is a black SUV.