

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Serial killer Bruce McArthur was taken to hospital after he was assaulted at Millhaven Institution last week, sources tell CP24.

The 67-year-old former landscaper was taken from the maximum security facility, located west of Kingston, Ont., to a local hospital on April 11.

The extent of McArthur’s injuries is unknown.

No further details have been released in connection with this incident.

McArthur was handed a mandatory life sentence on Feb. 8 for brutally murdering eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village between 2010 and 2017.

His victims were Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

McArthur will be eligible to apply for parole at the age of 91.

Prior to his sentencing, McArthur pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder and waived his right to a preliminary inquiry.

The offence of first-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole for 25 years, but a law enacted in 2011 now allows judges to use their discretion to sentence multiple murderers to additional periods of parole ineligibility.