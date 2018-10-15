

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Transit service was disrupted at Islington Station Monday morning after a parked bus went up in flames.

Crews were called to the station at around 10:45 a.m. after a Mississauga Transit bus in one of the bays caught fire, Toronto Fire said.

Crews arrived to find the bus fully involved in flames, with heavy smoke visible around the station.

No one was aboard the bus when it caught fire and no injuries have been reported.

Crews have since extinguished the fire. It’s not yet clear how it started.

Service trains were bypassing the station, but have since resumed at Islington. Buses continue to bypass the station.