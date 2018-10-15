Service disrupted at Islington Station after bus catches fire
Smoke billows from a burning Mississauga Transit bus at Islington Station Monday October 15, 2018. (Lorrie Howe /Submitted)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 11:22AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 15, 2018 12:04PM EDT
Transit service was disrupted at Islington Station Monday morning after a parked bus went up in flames.
Crews were called to the station at around 10:45 a.m. after a Mississauga Transit bus in one of the bays caught fire, Toronto Fire said.
Crews arrived to find the bus fully involved in flames, with heavy smoke visible around the station.
No one was aboard the bus when it caught fire and no injuries have been reported.
Crews have since extinguished the fire. It’s not yet clear how it started.
Service trains were bypassing the station, but have since resumed at Islington. Buses continue to bypass the station.
Mississauga ‘MyWay’ bust caught fire at Islington subway station. The fire brigade responded switftly with in 2 minutes. It’s been contained. Subway trains on line 2 not stopping at Islington at the moment @CP24 pic.twitter.com/UV5VunQXkm— Samuel Ouga (@Ougasam) October 15, 2018
@CP24 @CityNews fire at Islington station pic.twitter.com/x1TE3FaSoo— Loki (@reyribz) October 15, 2018