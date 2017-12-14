

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A service dog named ‘Jello’ that ran away after its owner was assaulted in midtown Toronto on Wednesday night has been located.

The alleged assault took place in the Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue area at around 6:30 p.m.

Police say that during the assault, the dog fled the area

On Thursday morning, police issued a public appeal for information about the dog’s whereabouts, however ‘Jello’ was later found in a backyard in the Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue, according to a woman who was helping with the search.

It is not known whether the assault victim sustained any injuries in the attack.