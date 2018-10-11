Service resumes for GO trains on Barrie line after fatality
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 9:53AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 3:14PM EDT
Thousands of GO Transit riders were stranded aboard trains for several hours after a person was fatally struck on the Barrie line.
The incident occurred on the track near Castlefield Avenue at around 8:55 a.m.
Metrolinx estimated that 3,000 to 5,000 passengers were stranded on three trains on the line, including the one which struck the pedestrian.
The investigation was wrapped up at around 12:30 p.m.