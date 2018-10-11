

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Thousands of GO Transit riders were stranded aboard trains for several hours after a person was fatally struck on the Barrie line.

The incident occurred on the track near Castlefield Avenue at around 8:55 a.m.

Metrolinx estimated that 3,000 to 5,000 passengers were stranded on three trains on the line, including the one which struck the pedestrian.

The investigation was wrapped up at around 12:30 p.m.