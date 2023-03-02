Seven people, including six youths, have been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing outside a Brampton school earlier this week.

It happened at Sandalwood Heights Secondary School near Sandalwood Parkway and Torbram Road at around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

Police say that a 17-year-old victim was found at the scene with an apparent stab wound. He was initially transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later upgraded to serious condition.

Investigators have since made a number of arrests in connection with the incident and seized two replica firearms following the execution of search warrants.

Police say that 18-year-old Modaser Mosmer, of Brampton, and six youths are all charged with attempted murder. One of the youths is also charged with pointing a firearm and uttering death threats.

The stabbing is just the latest violent incident to occur at a GTA school in recent months.

Just two weeks ago on Feb. 16, a Grade 10 student was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting outside Weston Collegiate Institute over the lunch hour.

Meanwhile, back in October two people were shot in front of Woburn Collegiate Institute in Scarborough just after students were dismissed for the day. One of them, 18-year-old Jefferson Peter Shardeley Guerrier, was later pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the stabbing outside Sandalwood Heights Secondary School and are appealing to possible witnesses to come forward.