

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Several prominent faces on Toronto city council appear to be in danger of losing their seats, according to a series of ward-specific polls conducted by Forum Research.

A poll conducted last weekend in Humber River — Black Creek, where incumbents Giorgio Mammoliti and Anthony Perruzza are squaring off to snag a seat on the truncated 25-seat council, shows Perruzza with a 20 point lead.

Forum found 42 per cent of respondents in favour of Perruzza, versus 22 per cent for Mammoliti. Twelve per cent of respondents support challenger and TDSB trustee Tiffany Ford.

A full 25 per cent of respondents indicated they are supporting another candidate.

“Anthony Perruzza looks to have a very comfortable lead over Giorgio Mammoliti going into the final week,” Forum President Lorne Bozinoff said. “Newcomer Tiffany Ford has clearly made some gains, and currently looks poised to respectably secure third behind two incumbents.”

Over in Scarborough—Agincourt, former Liberal MP and one term incumbent Jim Karygiannis is taking on “6Dad” Norm Kelly, who has served on municipal council for 24 years.

Forum’s poll found Kelly trails Karygiannis by four per cent, 41 per cent to 37 per cent, which is within the poll’s five point margin of error.

Nine per cent of respondents indicated they are supporting Vincent Lee.

Elsewhere, Forum released eight other ward polls:

• In Toronto Centre, Kristyn Wong-Tam leads George Smitherman 52 per cent to 22 per cent.

• In Don Valley West, Jaye Robinson leads Jon Burnside 48 per cent to 37 per cent.

• In Toronto — St. Paul’s, Josh Matlow leads Joe Mihevc 49 per cent to 43 per cent, just above the +/- five per cent margin of error.

• In Don Valley East, Denzil Minnan-Wong leads David Caplan 39 per cent to 35 per cent, again within the poll’s margin of error.

• In York South—Weston, Frances Nunziata leads Frank DiGiorgio and Chiara Padovani 39 per cent to 19 per cent and 20 per cent respectively.

• In Scarborough—Rouge River, Jennifer McKelvie leads Neethan Shan 50 per cent to 27 per cent.

• In Willowdale, John Filion has 39 per cent support, with Lily Cheng, Sonny Cho and Danny De Santis statistically tied for third with 11 to 9 per cent each.