Several residents are displaced after a fire ripped through a residence in Scarborough overnight.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at a house that was under renovation near Kingston and McCowan roads, at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed and the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm response.

The house sustained significant damage and eventually collapsed.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and are checking for any damage to a neighbouring home.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted that there are no injuries but there are a "number of displaced residents."

The cause of the fire is unknown.

McCowan Road is closed from Kingston Road to Halbert Place for the investigation.