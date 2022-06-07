Several residents displaced after 3-alarm blaze at Scarborough home
Toronto fire crews are at the scene of a house fire near Kingston and McCowan Roads early Tuesday morning.
Published Tuesday, June 7, 2022 5:41AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 7, 2022 7:51AM EDT
Several residents are displaced after a fire ripped through a residence in Scarborough overnight.
Fire crews responded to a blaze at a house that was under renovation near Kingston and McCowan roads, at around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed and the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm response.
The house sustained significant damage and eventually collapsed.
Crews were able to knock down the fire and are checking for any damage to a neighbouring home.
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted that there are no injuries but there are a "number of displaced residents."
The cause of the fire is unknown.
McCowan Road is closed from Kingston Road to Halbert Place for the investigation.