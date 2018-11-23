

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Multiple buildings on the campus of Ryerson University have been evacuated due to a suspicious package investigation.

Police say that the package was found by Ryerson security guards who were doing rounds in the area of Bond Street and Gould Street on Friday morning.

Six campus buildings adjacent to that intersection have since been evacuated out of an “abundance of caution,” police say.

“The school has not received any threats nor has the Toronto Police Service and at this point we are just taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public in the surrounding area,” Insp. Peter Moreira told reporters at the scene.

The Toronto police CBRNE (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) team are on scene.

Bond Street is closed from Dundas to Gould streets and Gould Street is closed from Victoria to Bond streets.

The investigation comes as Finance Minister Bill Morneau participates in a panel discussion at the Sears Atrium George Vari Engineering and Computing Centre on Ryerson's campus. That building is not one of the ones that has been evacuated.