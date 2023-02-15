

Dorcas Marfo, CP24.com





Two men are facing charges after several stolen cars were found inside a shipping container in Vaughan.

Police say that officers responded to a call on Regina Road on Monday after people were seen loading vehicles into a container mounted onto a flatbed truck behind a business.

Police say officers recovered two Lexus RX350 reported stolen from Toronto - one found inside the business and another at the rear of the unit.

A third vehicle reported stolen from Halton was also recovered inside the unit.

All three vehicles contained reprogrammed key fobs that were used to start the vehicles, police said.

One man was arrested at the scene while another was arrested the following day when police conducted a search warrant at the business on Feb. 14.

Harman Sandhu, 23, of Etobicoke and Davinder Singh, 25, of Brampton are charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, trafficking in property, and possession of a vehicle master key.

The recovery of the stolen vehicles comes amid a rash of vehicle thefts across the Greater Toronto Area.

Last week York Regional Police confirmed that 64 stolen vehicles had been returned to Canada after they were found inside shipping containers on the Island of Malta. Police said that those vehicles were believed to have been taken from GTA driveways by a auto theft ring that was the subject of a years-long investigation called 'Project Majestic.'