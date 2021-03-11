

CP24.com





A severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto has ended but it remains in effect for some parts of the GTA.

Environment Canada issued a warning shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday ahead of unexpected storm.

The weather agency said a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail and heavy rain was moving through the region.

The warning ended in the city just after 6 p.m. However, most of York, Peel, and Durham regions remain under severe thunderstorm warning.

It will be partly cloudy in Toronto, with a 40 percent chance of showers Thursday evening with a risk of thunderstorms.

On Friday, it will be sunny in the morning, but there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 4 C.

This weekend, sunny conditions are in the forecast with a high of 4 C.