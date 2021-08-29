A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Toronto as hot and humid weather persists in the city.

Environment Canada issued the advisory for the City of Toronto at around 9 p.m., replacing the severe thunderstrom watch that had been in effect for the city.

"Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions," Environment Canada said in a statement.

Toronto remains under a heat warning today with a high of 31 C in the forecast. Today's temperature will feel closer to 41 with the humidity.

The sweltering conditions could continue into Monday, Environment Canada warned.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category," the heat warning read.

The temperature overnight will likely not dip below 20 C in Toronto. More seasonable temperatures are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 25 C on Tuesday and 24 C on Wednesday.