Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect in parts of the Greater Toronto Area and central Ontario.

Newmarket, Georgina, Northern York Region, Uxbridge, Beaverton and northern Durham Region are under the weather advisory, as are Barrie, Collingwood and Orillia.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and damaging hail,” Environment Canada said.

“Severe thunderstorms have developed over a few areas and will likely continue this evening as a cold front approaches.”

Environment Canada added that severe thunderstorms could produce nickel-size hail.

Earlier in the evening, severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect, but they all ended.

There are no weather warnings in effect for Toronto. It will be mainly sunny in the city on Wednesday with a high of 17 C.

Meanwhile, rain is in the forecast for Thursday. Wet conditions continue on Friday with a high of 9 C.