Two of the biggest musical acts in Canadian history will be backing the Edmonton Oilers and entertaining their fans during the Stanley Cup Final.

The Florida Panthers lead the Oilers in the best-of-seven series 1-0 and will host Game 2 on Monday night.

Five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain and four-time Juno Award-winning rock band Our Lady Peace will headline free musical performances as part of the Rogers Festival at the Final outside Edmonton's Rogers Place for Games 3 and 4.

Our Lady Peace will perform for fans before the series' third game on Thursday.

Shania Twain will be the featured performer before Game 4 on Saturday.

Both concerts will be open to the public with no ticket required to watch. Portions of each performance will be broadcast on television ahead of the games.

Twain is the only person to perform the Grey Cup halftime show twice. Our Lady Peace had a concert at Hamilton Golf and Country Club on May 31 following the second round of the RBC Canadian Open, Canada's men's golf championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2024.