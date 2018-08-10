Shell casings found in church driveway following Scarborough shooting
The site of a reported shooting near Morningside and Sheppard avenues is shown early Friday morning. No victims were located. (Peter Muscat)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 5:34AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 10, 2018 6:19AM EDT
Two shell casings were found in the driveway of a Malvern church following a reported shooting on Friday morning.
Police were called to the Morningside and Sheppard avenues area at around 2:55 a.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers completed a sweep of the area but did not locate any victims.
The shell casings were then located in the driveway of Morningstar Christian Fellowship church, which is located just west of Mornigside Avenue on Sheppard Avenue.
Police say that there was no damage to the church or any vehicles in the area.
A single male suspect who was reportedly in a car heading westbound on Sheppard Avenue is being sought in connection with the shooting.
No suspect description has been released at this time.