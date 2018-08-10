

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two shell casings were found in the driveway of a Malvern church following a reported shooting on Friday morning.

Police were called to the Morningside and Sheppard avenues area at around 2:55 a.m. for a report of the sound of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers completed a sweep of the area but did not locate any victims.

The shell casings were then located in the driveway of Morningstar Christian Fellowship church, which is located just west of Mornigside Avenue on Sheppard Avenue.

Police say that there was no damage to the church or any vehicles in the area.

A single male suspect who was reportedly in a car heading westbound on Sheppard Avenue is being sought in connection with the shooting.

No suspect description has been released at this time.