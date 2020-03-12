

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A retail store at an Etobicoke mall was shut down Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Cadillac Fairview told CP24 that an employee of the Fossil store at Sherway Gardens is one of the province's confirmed COVID-19 cases.

"As soon as we were notified of this situation, we immediately contacted public health, who advised us that they will contact those who were in close contact with this employee," the spokesperson said.

"Public Health also advised CF to clean the store and any common areas that this employee would have frequented."

The spokesperson said that health officials have advised them thatthere is no further action required, and the mall can operate normally except for the Fossil store.

Earlier in the day, Coke Canada said it is temporarily halting some production at its Brampton bottling plan to allow thorough cleaning after a clerical worker tested positive for the virus.

Concerns about infected individuals in workplaces and other public spaces have prompted numerous closures and disinfections in recent weeks, including the evacuation of a floor of a Mississauga RBC bank tower, the cleaning of a private technical college in North York, and yesterday, the news that the downtown Toronto offices of a major gold mining firm closed after an employee became infected

On Thursday, provincial health officials reported 17 new cases of the virus, including two who are under the age of 18.

The increase in COVID-19 cases prompted health officials to advise anyone returning from travel abroad to avoid public gatherings and not to visit vulnerable populations such as seniors.

"If you have gatherings of over 1,000, I would prefer that you did not hold those events, that you would postpone or delay those," Dr. David Williams said. "If you have gatherings of between 250 and 1,000 … consult with your local public health."

Ontario has a total of 59 cases, including five recoveries.