A woman is in hospital after being found with gunshot wounds at a hotel in Brampton overnight.

It happened at a hotel on Nexus Avenue, in the area of Ebenezer and The Gore roads.

Peel police said they were called to the hotel for a woman suffering gunshot wounds at around 2:15 a.m.

Peel Regional Paramedic services said they transported one woman to a trauma centre in serious condition. She is expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear if the incident happened inside or outside of the hotel.

Yellow police tape could be seen around the front entrance in the lobby and numerous police vehicles were on-scene outside the hotel early Thursday.

There is no suspect information so far, police said.